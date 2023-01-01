1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Watch Now
Watch Now
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Menu
Search site
Watch Now
Watch Now
Close
x
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
News
Local News
6 Investigates
Facing Danger
Border Watch
Texas News
National News
World News
Russia-Ukraine-Conflict
Two Americas
News Literacy Project
Weather
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Center
Daily Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Radar and Forecast Information
Weather Cameras
Color Our Weather
Sports
High School Sports
KRIS 6 Sports
Game Night South Texas
Auto Racing
Hooks
Islanders
Javelinas
FNF on Facebook
Coastal Bend History
Troubleshooters
Kitchen Cops
Breaking Barriers
Entertainment
On KDF
On KRIS
The CW South Texas
Traffic
Pump Busters
Pump Busters
Community
Veterans in Focus
Flag for a Flag
Two Americas
Brand Spotlight
Home Pros
Coastal Bend Health
Coastal Bend Black Excellence
KRIS 6 Angels
KRIS 6 Cares
Contests
Thumbs Up
B
Fun Friday
Video
Photo Galleries
Live Video
About Us
News Team
Advertise with KRIS Communications
On KRIS
On KDF
The CW South Texas
The Johnny Canales Show
Jobs
Telemundo Corpus Christi
KRIS 6 Apps
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
Local News
Weather
KRIS 6 Sports
Coastal Bend History
If You Give A Child A Book
Story Connections
Quick links...
Local News
Weather
KRIS 6 Sports
Coastal Bend History
If You Give A Child A Book
Story Connections
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Driscoll
Election Results