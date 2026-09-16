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DPS searching for driver who struck two pedestrians, killing one near Robstown

DPS is searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck two pedestrians on County Road 44 near Robstown, killing 23-year-old Kimberly Varela. An 18-year-old man was also struck.
DPS searching for driver who struck 2 pedestrians, killing 1 near Robstown
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NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are searching for a driver accused of leaving the scene after striking two pedestrians in Nueces County, killing a 23-year-old Robstown woman.

DPS said the crash happened Saturday, Sept. 12, on County Road 44, just west of FM 1694 at 3:20 a.m.

DPS searching for driver who struck 2 pedestrians, killing 1 near Robstown.jpg

According to investigators, a vehicle was traveling east on County Road 44 when it struck two pedestrians who were walking in the roadway. The driver then left the scene.

Kimberly Varela, 23, of Robstown, suffered significant injuries and was taken to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

An 18-year-old man from Corpus Christi who was also struck was treated at the scene.

Troopers believe the vehicle involved is a white 2007 to 2013 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. Investigators said the truck is expected to have damage to its front end and a headlight.

Anyone with information about the crash or the vehicle is asked to contact DPS Corpus Christi at 361-698-5600.

The crash remains under investigation by DPS troopers with the Corpus Christi Highway Patrol Office.

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