Capital murder charges dismissed in Robstown homicide case as investigation continues

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Capital murder charges against Jeffrey Rivera have been dismissed without prejudice, as the District Attorney's office conducts further investigation into the 2020 death of Edward Paul Hernandez.

The case stems from the discovery of Hernandez's body at Nueces County Park in April 2020. Joggers found the 64-year-old Robstown resident, who had been stabbed multiple times in the chest. His abandoned vehicle was later located several miles away at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown.

Edward Paul Hernandez was remembered by his family as a devoted father of three, loving husband, and hardworking painter who had made Robstown his home after graduating from Corpus Christi's Moody High School in 1974.

"He was the kind of man that would give the shirt off his back to help you," said his sister, Elizabeth Leal, in an interview with KRIS 6 News. "That's what I want people to know—he just wasn't a nobody."

Leal described her brother as "full of life" and recalled how he had painted "everything that needed to be painted" in her home. Their final conversation took place over the weekend before his death, ending with their customary exchange of "I love you."

According to family members, Hernandez was last seen on a Monday night in April 2020, when he told them he was going to get food nearby. When he failed to return home, concerned relatives urged calling the police, knowing it was uncharacteristic for him to disappear without explanation.

"I'm lost. I'm lost without my brother," Leal said at the time. "I couldn't have been more blessed to have had such a wonderful brother."

Ongoing Investigation

The dismissal without prejudice means charges could potentially be refiled as the investigation continues.

"Who would want to kill my brother? Who would want to murder him?" Leal had asked. "It kills me inside the way they killed him. I do want justice. I want justice, but justice isn't going to bring him back to me."

Anyone with information about the homicide is urged to contact the Robstown Police Department.

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