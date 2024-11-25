NEW DETAILS: Arrest affidavit into 2020 murder of Edward Paul Hernandez

ROBSTOWN, Tx — A 65-year-old man was stabbed multiple times, driven to Nueces County Park, and left to die, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KRIS 6 News.

That report alleging Jeffrey Rivera stabbed Edward Paul Hernandez and then dumped his body at the park in April 2020.

As KRIS 6 News previously reported, Hernandez's body was found by joggers and his car was found abandoned several miles away at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown.

Hernandez’s sister, Elizabeth Leal, told KRIS 6 News he was a great brother, a father to three kids, a great husband, and a family man.

Rivera was arrested and charged with that murder last week. He is being held in the Nueces County Jail on a $1 million bond.

According to the arrest affidavit, at the time of the murder, a Robstown Police Detective received information that Hernandez had been accused of "messing around" with a woman.

A witness provided the name of the woman and a man who had threatened Hernandez.

That detective "viewed surveillance video from the church which shows two subjects matching the description of (redacted) and Jeffrey Rivera leaving the scene of the vehicle and walking north bound."

At the time, police also obtained a search warrant for Rivera's cell phone.

"GEO Fencing showed that Jeffery's (Rivera) cell phone was in the area of the Nueces County Park and in the area of St. Anthony's Church on the night of when the Homicide occurred," according to the arrest affidavit.

That detective is no longer employed with the Robstown Police Department. Detective Rene Garcia was hired by the department earlier this year and was assigned this case. He said he could not answer why it took the department over four years to secure an arrest warrant.

Earlier this month, Detective Garcia interviewed the woman identified by the witness in 2020.

"(Redacted) stated that the night of the homicide she had contacted Hernandez via cell phone and asked him for some money," the affidavit states.

Hernandez went to the woman's residence and she got into the vehicle with him.

"(Redacted) stated that she and Hernandez were talking, and Hernandez asked her if she was hungry, in which she declined and stated that she only wanted money. (Redacted) stated that while she was talking to Hernandez, Rivera approached the driver side door and began arguing with Hernandez through an open window about being with (redacted)," according to the affidavit.

The woman said she exited the vehicle and tried to push Rivera away then discovered Hernandez was bleeding.

"(Redacted) stated that Rivera pushed Hernandez over to the passenger side, as Rivera got in the driver seat. (Redacted) stated that she got in the back seat and Rivera began driving. (Redacted) stated that Hernandez began pleading for his life and begged Rivera to take him to the hospital, but Rivera refused and drove to Nueces County Park," according to the affidavit.

Once at the park, the witness said that Rivera obtained the pin number to Hernandez's ATM account and Hernandez was left at the park.

(Redacted) stated that Hernandez was standing up pleading for his life, as she and Rivera drove off. Arrest Affidavit

The pair then drove to the bank where they were able to withdraw approximately $60, which they used to buy "dope," and then drove to the church and attempted to remove the blood from the vehicle before abandoning it.