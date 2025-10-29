Cooler temperatures greeted residents across the Coastal Bend Wednesday morning, giving many a taste of long-awaited fall weather.

Sinton resident Dollie Brown said the mix of sunshine and cool air made for a perfect morning. “Now with the combination of cool weather and plus some sun too… I mean, it’s perfect,” she said.

Breezy, dry weather puts Coastal Bend at wildfire risk

However, what feels like perfect fall weather can also create dangerous fire conditions. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Nueces County as strong winds, dry air, and low humidity increase the risk of wildfires.

Annaville Fire Chief Michael Clack said it doesn’t take much for flames to spread under these conditions.“We’re used to the wind and the drought, but when that humidity drops, it makes it easy for fires to start — and they spread very fast,” Clack explained.

During Neighborhood News Reporter Tyrese Boone's interview with Chief Clack, firefighters were dispatched to a brush fire near Highway 44 and County Road 61, a quick reminder of how fast situations can escalate.

Clack said many local fires are sparked by simple outdoor activities.“Believe it or not, it’s mowing,” he said. “We’ve had multiple fires this year started by lawnmowers — whether it hit the right rock or something, and next thing you know, we’ve got houses being threatened.”

The Coastal Bend has seen its share of wildfires this year. In Sinton, earlier fires forced residents to evacuate — a memory still fresh for many locals.

“My husband and I were in the mix with the last fire in Sinton and had to help bus people around,” Brown said. “It became a little personal for me.”

Chief Clack says everyone can help reduce the risk of wildfires by taking a few precautions:



Avoid any open flames

Hold off on mowing or yard work until conditions improve

Keep trailer chains secured to prevent sparks

Additional tips during a Red Flag Warning include:



Never discard cigarettes or matches on the ground or out of a moving vehicle

Avoid using fire pits, grills, or outdoor machinery that can cause sparks

Make sure vehicles are not parked over dry grass

Clear dry brush and debris away from your home to create a “defensible space"

Have a plan in place in case an evacuation is ordered in your area.

The National Weather Service says the Red Flag Warning could be extended or lifted depending on changing conditions.

Residents can stay updated on the latest weather alerts at KRISTV.com/weather.

