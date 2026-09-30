T. Bauer named as interim chief of the Bishop Police Department amid leadership transition

BISHOP, Texas — T. Bauer has been appointed as the new interim chief of the Bishop Police Department, stepping into the role at a pivotal time for the department.

"Chief Bauer brings leadership, experience, and a strong commitment to the officers he leads and the citizens we serve," the department said.

Bauer has outlined a vision focused on maintaining departmental excellence while building upon existing community relationships. His leadership philosophy centers on supporting officers as they carry out their duties and ensuring the department continues to serve Bishop residents effectively.

Bauer has taken a hands-on approach to leadership, working closely with officers across all divisions and maintaining an open-door policy for community concerns.

He has also expressed enthusiasm about strengthening the bond between the police department and the Bishop community. Under his leadership, the department aims to continue its tradition of professional service while adapting to meet evolving community needs.

Bauer succeeds Lieutenant Sarah Torres, who served as the department's first interim chief of police after former Chief Edward Day resigned.

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