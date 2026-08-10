Cub Scout Pack 53 invites Bishop community to free 'H2-Whoa Soak-Off' water event

BISHOP, Texas —

Cub Scout Pack 53 is inviting the entire community to cool off and celebrate the end of summer with the "H2-Whoa Soak-Off" event this Saturday, Aug. 15, from 10 a.m. to noon at Bishop City Park.

The free, family-friendly event features water-themed games and activities for all ages, along with a community showcase highlighting local organizations and services.

Cub Scout Pack 53

Water games at the event include a balloon toss, waterfall relay, table maze spray, color match splash, and cup races. The splash pad at Bishop City Park will also be open for additional water play.

The Bishop Fire Department will be on-site with a fire truck for photos and demonstrations. The Bishop Chamber of Commerce, Bishop Police Department, and Constable PCT 3 will also have representatives on hand to meet community members.

Event organizers are encouraging families to attend.

"Come join the FUN!!"

There is no admission fee. Families are encouraged to bring towels, sunscreen, and enthusiasm for a morning of water-filled entertainment.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!