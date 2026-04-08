BISHOP, Tx — A brand-new baseball and softball facility is now open at Nueces County Amistad Veterans Memorial Park in Bishop.

The new space allows the Bishop Youth Baseball and Softball League to practice and play on its own field. Nueces County Commissioner Joe A. Gonzalez helped bring the facility to the community, officially welcoming it Tuesday evening.

Bishop scores a home run with a new youth baseball and softball facility

"If you go back and look in history of a city the size as Bishop, you're not gonna find too many cities that have what this park has," Commissioner JAG said.

The league has about 30 teams, which made it difficult to accommodate everyone before the new facility opened.

"Bishop is a small town. We're a part of Nueces County. It's easy to overlook us," Bishop Youth Baseball and Softball League board member Adrian Gonzalez said.

The new park features dugouts, benches, and canopies provided by Nueces County.

"We can actually have games here, and that's gonna be really neat to our addition because we're running out of space," Adrian Gonzalez said.

To celebrate the opening, Joe A. Gonzalez threw the ceremonial first pitch, and Neighborhood News reporter Stephanie Molina had the honor of throwing the second pitch.

The young athletes are already enjoying the new fields.

"Good, 'cause I had fun," league member Jerih Suarez said.

"Very well done. Also this is our second game of the season, and we did a great job," league member Enzo Rene Gomez said.

More additions are coming to the park, including a small soccer field for kids.

