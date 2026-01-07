Bishop police investigate threatening call targeting local schools

BISHOP, Texas — The Bishop Police Department investigated a threatening phone call targeting Bishop schools that came from an out-of-state number during overnight hours.

Officers and assisting agencies immediately conducted precautionary checks of all school campuses within their jurisdiction after receiving the call through dispatch. No suspicious or unusual activity was found during the searches.

The incident occurred outside of school hours. Police implemented additional safety measures, including increased patrol presence in and around school zones as a precaution.

"At this time, there is no confirmed or credible threat to the community," police said in a statement. "However, incidents of this nature are taken seriously and handled with caution, coordination, and professionalism."

The department coordinated with Bishop CISD leadership and the Bishop CISD Police Department throughout the response. They are also working with out-of-state law enforcement partners and utilizing regional and state intelligence resources to investigate the call.

Police said they are using all available investigative resources to review and follow up on the information received. The department will continue working closely with school district officials and remain vigilant.

Officials said they will share any further information that impacts public safety through official channels.

