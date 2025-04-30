Bishop contractor admits to tax fraud scheme

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Timothy Gaines Pollard, the owner of a local residential remodeling and fence installation business, admitted in federal court Wednesday that he siphoned off employee tax withholdings for personal use, according to U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

Pollard admitted that from 2019 through 2021, he collected federal income, Social Security, and Medicare taxes from his employees' paychecks – money that should have been paid to the Internal Revenue Service.

Instead, prosecutors said he deliberately kept the funds to cover his own personal expenses.

According to the indictment, Pollard has made no payments to the IRS since approximately January 2019.

In a plea agreement filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas, Pollard admitted to willfully failing to pay employment taxes, a violation that resulted in a documented tax loss of $421,389.67.

The plea agreement outlines a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. U.S. District Judge David S. Morales is scheduled to impose sentencing on July 30, with Pollard currently remaining free on bond.

