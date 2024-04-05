Bishop resident and contractor indicted on federal charges

BISHOP, Tx. — A residential remodeling and fence contractor has been indicted on 16 federal charges.

Timothy Gaines Pollard, owner and operator of Tim Pollard Construction, Inc., is alleged to have not paid employment taxes to the IRS, according to a statement by U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

According to the indictment, between January 2018 and January 2022, "Pollard caused TPC (Tim Pollard Construction) to make thousands of dollars of expenditures for Pollard's personal salary and expenses, while, at the same time, failing to pay over to the Internal Revenue Service payroll tax withheld from TPC's employee's paychecks."

During this time, TPC withheld taxes from its employee's paychecks, including federal income taxes, Medicare and Social Security taxes. However, between January 2018 and January 2019, the indictment alleges Pollard failed to fully pay these funds to the IRS.

According to that indictment, Pollard has made no payments to the IRS since approximately January 2019.

Over the course of 16 calendar quarters, it is alleged "TPC failed to account for and pay over approximately $421,389.67 in payroll taxes."

Pollard appeared before a magistrate judge Friday and entered a plea of not guilty.

