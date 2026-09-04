18-wheeler crash closes southbound Highway 77 at County Road 12 near Driscoll

BISHOP, Texas — Southbound Highway 77 is closed at County Road 12 following a collision between an 18-wheeler and a parked pickup truck.

The 18-wheeler struck the pickup truck, which was parked on the shoulder of the roadway and unoccupied at the time of impact. The driver of the 18-wheeler sustained minor injuries.

Nueces County Constable Jimmy Rivera, Pct. 3

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the circumstances that led to the collision. Officials have not yet released information about what may have caused the truck driver to strike the parked vehicle or why the pickup was positioned on the shoulder.

Nueces County Constable Jimmy Rivera, Pct. 3

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including Nueces County Constables Precinct 3, Emergency Services District 3, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Nueces County Sheriff's Office.

Southbound Highway 77 remains fully closed in the area. Authorities are directing traffic onto Business 77 through Driscoll as an alternate route. Drivers should use caution, seek alternate routes when possible, and expect delays if using the suggested detour.

The duration of the road closure has not been announced. It will likely depend on the completion of the investigation and clearing of the accident scene.

Nueces County Constable Jimmy Rivera, Pct. 3

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