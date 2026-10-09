NUECES COUNTY, Tx — One young boy received a special birthday surprise Thursday when local law enforcement officers came together to celebrate his eighth birthday.

Augi, who dreams of becoming a police officer one day, was named the first honorary junior deputy with the Nueces County Constable Precinct 5 Office on Oct. 8.

Nueces County Constable Precinct Five Birthday surprise! 8-year-old named honorary junior deputy with Nueces Co. Constable Pct. 5

According to the constable's office, Augi has developed friendships with several officers from different law enforcement agencies over the past year.

Some of those officers joined Precinct 5 deputies Thursday afternoon to wish him a happy birthday and celebrate his new honorary title.

The constable's office said Augi has a genuine passion for public service and hopes to wear a badge of his own when he grows up.

"His passion for public service is real and his desire to one day wear the badge is something that all his friends want to see happen," the office shared in a social media post.

For Augi, turning eight came with more than just birthday wishes. It was a chance to celebrate his dream alongside the officers who have supported him.