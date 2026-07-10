Major crash involving 18-wheeler and pickup truck closes lanes on Highway 44 in Banquete

Precinct 5 Constable units, fire and rescue, and the Department of Public Safety are on scene of a major crash at the intersection of Highway 44 and FM 666 in Banquete.

The call came in shortly after 10:20 a.m. Only one lane is open for westbound traffic at this time.

Drivers are urged to use caution when passing or driving through the area, as the scene remains active with several first responders on scene.

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