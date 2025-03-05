Banquete community honors former baseball player Anthony Gomez

The community of Banquete came together to honor one of their own.

On Tuesday, March 4, hundreds of people gathered at the Banquete baseball field to remember 27-year-old Anthony Gomez.

The former baseball player tragically lost his life in June 2024.

Family, friends, and neighbors who knew Gomez shared how he impacted their lives. His jersey was also hung up in the field house to honor him.

Coach A.D. Pena, a key figure in Banquete baseball, said Gomez's legacy will live on through the program. In fact, the team decided to retire Gomez's number.

“When I told the Banquete Boys, they were all for that," Pena said. "Some of these kids grew up watching Anthony Gomez and they look up to him. So, they’re all on board.”

Gomez was a standout shortstop and pitcher for Banquete and played in college for Incarnate Word and Cisco Junior College.

