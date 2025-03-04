Banquete community remembers former baseball player Anthony Gomez

In the small town of Banquete, Texas, Anthony Gomez was more than just a talented baseball player. He was a beacon of strength and inspiration for his family, friends, teammates, and the Banquete community.

To honor his memory, family and friends are organizing a celebration of life on Tuesday evening for the community. Gomez was stabbed to death in Downtown Corpus Christi in June 2024. The family held a private funeral service at that time and the Banquete baseball community has been trying to organize a celebration of life but due to unforeseen circumstances, they were finally able to organize the celebration this month. Tuesday.

Remembering Banquete Baseball Player Anthony Gomez

Gomez was a Banquete Baseball favorite. He pitched for the Bulldogs and also played shortstop before going on to play for Cisco Junior College and the University of Incarnate Word in San Antonio.

"Anthony was it. He was our Superman," said Jake Mijares, a former teammate of Gomez. This sentiment is echoed by those who knew him best, his family and teammates, who remember him as a true hero both on and off the field.

For Gomez’s siblings, his influence extended far beyond his athletic prowess.

"He put everybody, even his family, above himself. I think it’s hard to find nowadays," said Anesa Gomez, one of his sisters, reflecting on how Anthony always prioritized those he loved.

Former Banquete Baseball Coach Johnny De La Paz also shared his respect for Anthony's love for his family. He said Anthony looked up to his younger brother Armando Gomez IV, who's now twelve years old. Armando survived a rough birth and has dealt with kidney issues and is still on dialysis.

De La Paz said Armando's world revolved around Anthony, and every accomplishment he achieved.

De La Paz said Anthony had a promising future in baseball but in June, Gomez’s life was tragically cut short when he was fatally stabbed at the age of 27.

Nearly a year after his death, the pain remains raw for those who knew him. "

It feels like a nightmare. A never-ending nightmare," said his sister Anesa, as she reflected on the loss.

For his family and the Banquete community, the grief of losing someone so full of promise and life is still a heavy burden to bear.

In the wake of such a profound loss, Banquete baseball is stepping up to help the community heal. The program will hold a ceremony on Tuesday to honor Gomez’s life and celebrate his memory. For his family, the support from the Banquete baseball community has been a source of comfort during this difficult time.

“We’re especially grateful to baseball coach, A.D. Pena,” said Amaya Gomez, with her siblings nodding in agreement. "He didn’t coach my brother, but he did this out of the kindness of his own heart, so we’re forever grateful."

For the family, the ceremony represents more than just a tribute to Anthony, it's a promise that their beloved brother and son will never be forgotten. That their protector, their legend, and their brother will be remembered forever.

Coach A.D. Pena, a key figure in Banquete baseball, has made it clear that Anthony Gomez's legacy will live on through the program.

"As long as I’m the head coach of Banquete, no player will wear the number 2," Pena said, a tribute to the number that Anthony wore with pride throughout his baseball career.

Anthony Gomez may no longer be physically present, but his impact on his family, friends, teammates, and community will never fade.

His family and friends will hold a celebration of life at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Banquete Baseball fields.

