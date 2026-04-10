Motorcyclist killed, passenger critically injured near Aqua Dulce

A 59-year-old man from Mexico died, and his passenger was critically injured, on Thursday evening after their motorcycle crashed in the rain near Aqua Dulce.

Miguel Marcos Marcos of Nuevo Leon, Mexico, was driving a 2014 Harley Davidson Electra Glide Ultra westbound on State Highway 44 at approximately 6:05 p.m. The motorcycle was traveling at an unsafe speed on wet roads when it left the roadway and struck a highway sign about half a mile outside the city.

Marcos was killed in the crash. First responders transported his passenger, a 55-year-old woman, to Christus Spohn in Alice with critical injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by troopers from the Highway Patrol Office in Corpus Christi.

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