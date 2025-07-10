Investigation underway following discovery of deceased man in an Agua Dulce park

AGUA DULCE, Tx — Authorities are investigating the death of an unidentified adult man discovered in a bathroom at Bobby Ray and Opal A. Younts Park in Agua Dulce.
The Nueces County Sheriff’s Office reported that the male's body was found on Thursday around noon, prompting an immediate response from law enforcement and forensic teams.
According to Roland Martinez with the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office, the man has a gunshot wound to the head. No suspects
have been apprehended at this time, and anyone with any information is urged to call the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office at 361-289-4200.