Investigation underway following discovery of deceased man in an Agua Dulce park

Bobby Ray & Opal A. Younts Park dead body found
Melissa Trevino/KRIS 6 News
The Nueces County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation at Bobby Ray &amp; Opal A. Younts Park after a body was discovered Thursday before noon.
Bobby Ray & Opal A. Younts Park dead body found
AGUA DULCE, Tx — Authorities are investigating the death of an unidentified adult man discovered in a bathroom at Bobby Ray and Opal A. Younts Park in Agua Dulce.

Bobby Ray & Opal A. Younts Park body found
Investigators with the Nueces County Sheriff's Office are seen setting up crime scene tape at Bobby Ray & Opal A. Younts Park, where a man was found with a fatal gunshot wound.

The Nueces County Sheriff’s Office reported that the male's body was found on Thursday around noon, prompting an immediate response from law enforcement and forensic teams.

According to Roland Martinez with the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office, the man has a gunshot wound to the head. No suspects
have been apprehended at this time, and anyone with any information is urged to call the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office at 361-289-4200.

Bobby Ray & Opal A. Younts Park
An investigation is underway after a man was found deceased in the restroom of Bobby Ray & Opal A. Younts Park in Agua Dulce.

