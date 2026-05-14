Residents in Agua Dulce are raising concerns about overgrown grass and dry brush along railroad tracks running through town, warning the conditions could spark another fire during an ongoing drought.

One resident contacted KRIS 6 News with concerns about the state of the tracks. She says the vegetation along the rail corridor has become a safety hazard, and the current conditions remind her of a fire in 2025 that she believes was caused by a train under similar circumstances.

The woman also expressed concerns about people — including undocumented immigrants — hiding in the tall grass and brush near the tracks. She chose not to speak publicly, saying she fears retaliation from the city.

Agua Dulce residents fear train track brush could spark another fire amid dry conditions

Agua Dulce Mayor John Howard said the overgrowth is a problem, but the city and county have no authority to act on railroad property.

"The main concern is the railroad. When the trains come through and they have defaulted breaks or hot boxes - it's called - and there's sparks on the side of the railroad there," Howard said.

Howard said a major concern beyond resident safety is the railroad ties,which he said the fire got into last year and made it difficult to extinguish.

"The only thing it is - is to keep their surroundings clean. It belongs to them. I would get in a group and talk to the railroad about cleaning their brush, their railroad ties. The debris is in their right of ways," Howard said.

Other people in the area also declined to go on camera, saying they too fear possible backlash for speaking out.

Neighborhood news reporter Melissa Trevino contacted TxDOT and the Railroad Commission of Texas. Both agencies said they do not oversee or maintain the railroad tracks.

We also called the number posted on the railroad crossings in the area and spoke with personnel at Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railroad. We were unable to obtain any official information but left an email through the company's website.

Residents say they simply want the overgrown areas addressed before conditions become dangerous again.

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