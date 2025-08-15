Agua Dulce Independent School District is struggling to find enough bus drivers to meet the needs of its 420 students, especially for extracurricular activities.

"I think most people are afraid of the kids being rowdy in the bus and accidents. It's really easy to drive a bus. And in Agua Dulce - our kids - they're very well behaved," said Jesse Cadena.

Cadena serves as both a coach and bus driver with Agua Dulce ISD, one of only five bus drivers for the entire school district.

Agua Dulce ISD combats bus driver shortage

Despite its small size, the district aims to provide the same opportunities as larger schools, creating a critical need for additional drivers.

"We're a small district but we provide all the opportunities and extracurriculars as a big district would. And, so, that's kinda what we're trying to do expose our kids to those opportunities. Hence the need for those drivers," said Jimmy Padilla.

Padilla, the district's superintendent, explained that extracurricular activities create the greatest demand for drivers.

"Really it's the extracurriculars that we need a lot of help with. A lot of activities are going on," Cadena said.

When Cadena first started with the district, coaches were required to have their Commercial Driver's License (CDL). However, over the years, many bus drivers have retired early or left the profession entirely.

Padilla believes the driver shortage in the Coastal Bend area stems from competition with larger companies seeking CDL drivers.

"In our area - in particular - we got a lot of companies that work around here in refineries, in oil business. That work in transportation, they're in big need of CDL drivers. That they can make more money out there," Padilla said.

To address the shortage, the district now offers $25 per hour as an incentive for bus drivers.

"It's an easy opportunity to make extra money for yourself," Cadena said.

The district welcomes anyone with a CDL and encourages interested individuals to contact the superintendent for more information. Padilla emphasized they will do whatever necessary to ensure students get to and from school safely.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

