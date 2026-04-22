Agua Dulce celebrates its first-ever City Hall following a $1.2 million donation from Wyatt Ranches

The small town of Agua Dulce has reached a major milestone with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its first-ever City Hall.

After nine months of construction, city officials are preparing to move into the new facility. The building was constructed at no cost to taxpayers, thanks to a $1.2 million donation from Wyatt Ranches.

For longtime residents and city employees, the new City Hall is something many never expected to see.

Ninfa Acuna has been the city secretary for 25 years. She was excited when she first learned of the plans for a new City Hall last year.

"It was really nice. I was like wow. I'll have a lot of space here and a lot of file cabinets that I'm able to use," Acuna said.

The new City Hall will house the water department, city marshal's office, the mayor's office, city council chambers and a courtroom.

"It did not cost them a cent. I mean who gives you that building without us taxpayers not paying anything. There's not too many people that would do that. I think it's a big benefit because we've never had a city hall. We've always worked under the county building," Acuna said.

Ralph Ochoa, a longtime resident, attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony after months of anticipation.

"We're just got all excited about it and we kept going there in the afternoons and seeing their progress. You know - how everyday it looked pretty and pretty," Ochoa said.

Ochoa knows that city officials and residents will both benefit from having more space to conduct business.

"It's such beautiful - You know - we weren't expecting that, but Mr. Wyatt stepped up like he normally does," Ochoa said.

City officials say the building not only gives them a permanent home of their own, but it also represents growth and strong investment in Agua Dulce’s future.

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