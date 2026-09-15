18-year-old killed in rollover crash on FM 70 near Bishop

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — An 18-year-old from Alamo was killed in a rollover crash on FM 70 near Bishop Saturday morning after authorities said he grabbed the steering wheel while hanging out of a pickup truck's passenger window.

The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the victim as Kevin Aguilar.

Troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash just before 7 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, on FM 70 near County Road 14, outside of Bishop.

According to DPS, Aguilar was riding in a Ford F-150 traveling south on FM 70 when he reportedly leaned out of the passenger-side window and grabbed the steering wheel.

The truck left the roadway to the right. DPS said the 19-year-old driver attempted to get the truck back onto the road but overcorrected, causing it to skid and roll several times.

Aguilar was ejected from the truck and pronounced dead at the scene.

The 19-year-old driver and another passenger, an 18-year-old man, are both from Donna. DPS said they were treated and released at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by troopers with the Highway Patrol Office in Corpus Christi.