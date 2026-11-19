CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Miller High School is the only campus in the Corpus Christi Independent School District with a Big Brothers Big Sisters program, and two students say it is already making a difference.

For senior Khrystian Shelton, stepping into a mentorship role came naturally. He has three younger sisters and a baby brother at home, and says being someone they can look up to is something he takes pride in.

"Being that role model to my siblings and stuff really brings joy to my heart," Shelton said.

When a school counselor told him about the Big Brothers Big Sisters program, Shelton said joining felt like a natural next step. He also says he sometimes wishes he had a big brother of his own growing up.

"I feel like having an older sibling can definitely put you in a better position due to experiences and situations," Shelton said.

For eighth grader Kyle Stepp, the program offers something he says he has been looking for — someone closer to his age who can offer a different perspective.

"I feel like it would be really good to have someone I can lean on, someone I can ask questions about when I'm confused or need someone to be by my side," Stepp said.

While the two students are joining the program for different reasons, both say they are looking forward to building a connection. Stepp also says he can see himself one day becoming a mentor when he reaches high school.

"Yes, that would be great, like helping someone when they need it," Stepp said.

Both students say the program is designed to make high school a little easier — whether that means having someone to lean on, or being the person who helps someone else along the way.

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