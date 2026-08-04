Three Rivers issues boil water notice as Nueces River flooding overwhelms water treatment plant

The City of Three Rivers has issued a boil water notice as severe flooding along the Nueces River continues to compromise the community's drinking water supply.

Floodwaters have overflowed into Tips Park and spilled over to the Frio and Atascosa Rivers, pushing excessive sediment and debris into the area around the city's river pumps. The resulting spike in turbidity levels has overwhelmed the water treatment plant's ability to properly filter and treat water.

City Manager Thomas Salazar said the situation has stretched the city's response across multiple simultaneous emergencies.

"We've got a lot of things going on and here we've been concentrating on the floods and then we notice we had a leak and then we've been concentrating on the leak and now we're having problems out at the water plant," Salazar said.

The National Weather Service reports major flooding continues along the Nueces River at Three Rivers, with river levels reaching 39.3 feet — well above the 25-foot flood stage. The flooding is part of a larger weather pattern affecting South Central Texas, with floodwaters from mid-July storms continuing to move downstream through the river system.

The water crisis is further complicated by historic drought conditions in the region. Due to an ongoing drought of record, Three Rivers has been unable to use its primary water source at Choke Canyon Reservoir, making the community more dependent on river water that is now compromised by flooding.

Out of an abundance of caution, the city is coordinating with local, state, and federal partners to acquire and distribute drinkable water during the emergency. Officials will announce the time and location for water distribution once arrangements are finalized.

The city is also working with Corpus Christi to coordinate the release of water from Choke Canyon Reservoir in an effort to flush out turbidity around the Three Rivers water pumps and restore normal water treatment operations.

The boil water notice remains in effect until the water quality issue is resolved. Residents are advised to boil water for at least one minute before consuming it, using it for cooking, brushing teeth, or making ice. Customers will be notified when the notice has been lifted.

In accordance with TCEQ's Boil Notice Guidelines, detailed information about the Surface Water Treatment Technique Violation and mandatory safety language is available on the city's website, Facebook page, and at City Hall. The notice is also being distributed to local businesses.

The city expects the situation to improve as floodwaters recede and coordinated water releases help clear the turbidity affecting the treatment facility.

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