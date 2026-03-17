Three Rivers ISD schools explore water options as water shortage concerns grow

LIVE OAK COUNTY — As water shortage concerns continue, Three Rivers Independent School District is exploring their own options to secure a reliable water supply — including the possibility of drilling a water well.

Three Rivers does not get water directly from Corpus Christi, but the city does draw from Choke Canyon. Just two weeks ago, Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni warned that Three Rivers would be the first impacted by the water shortage, leaving many in the community concerned — including local schools.

Three Rivers Independent School District Superintendent Les Dragon said the district has already reached out to a local water well company to explore the option.

"He did give us some feedback about how much it would cost. Which was about 20 thousand dollars for a 200 foot well. But he wasn't especially confident that we would have the volume of water that we needed or the quality of water," Dragon said.

The district serves about 540 students.

For now, district officials say it is a waiting game — waiting for a solution or for rain.

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