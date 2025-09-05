Three Rivers ISD asks voters to approve $23 million bond package for safety, facility upgrades

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Three Rivers Independent School District is asking taxpayers to approve a multi-million dollar bond package in November, with school leaders emphasizing the need for safety improvements and facility upgrades across the district.

The bond proposal includes three separate propositions totaling more than $23 million, addressing what district officials say are critical infrastructure and safety needs.

"Well, if they have safety issues that are required I, I think that we need to try," said Sidney Stewart, a Three Rivers native.

The 84-year-old, was born and raised in the community, said he hasn't heard much about the bond but believes it could be beneficial if used properly.

"Well, I think the bond is good if it's used right. They ought to study before they vote yes or no," Stewart said.

The district recently completed projects from a bond passed in 2023, but Superintendent Les Dragon said new needs have emerged.

"So, it has a lot of wear and tear. I mean it's a building that has multiple functions. There's some safety requirements that we need to meet to keep," Dragon said.

Voters will see three propositions on the November ballot:

Proposition A would renovate the student activity center, agriculture department, elementary facilities and security systems for more than $3 million.

Proposition B focuses on football, baseball and softball safety improvements at a cost of more than $11 million.

Proposition C would fund covered fields for physical education, band and athletics at more than $8 million.

Dragon said these renovations are necessary because the ground has shifted over time, creating structural issues.

Child Nutrition Director Whitney Means highlighted safety concerns within school buildings.

"As of right now, if there was to be an active shooter, which I hope that doesn't happen, I cannot keep our kids safe. Because we cannot pull the doors closed tightly within the building to hide away kids," Means said.

Athletic Director Jesse Garcia said the district's athletic fields have become unsafe due to age and wear.

"Right now the biggest thing is the safety of our student athletes. The fields are at the point where, the date and age that they are, it is becoming unsafe," Garcia said.

The turf fields have deteriorated under the hot Texas sun, with different ground levels from shifting and sections of turf coming up that require weekly patching and gluing.

If the bond passes, Dragon said taxes would increase by an estimated 5 cents and work would begin in 2026.

The district will hold a public meeting Sept. 16 at the district's Student Activity Center at 6 p.m. to allow residents to ask questions about the bond proposals.

