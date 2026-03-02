Three Rivers explores desalination water deal with Nueces River Authority amid ongoing drought

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers city officials are in early negotiations with the Nueces River Authority on a plan to secure a more reliable water source for residents as drought conditions continue to strain the area's water supply.

The city is in talks with the Nueces River Authority as the authority prepares to build a desalination plant on Harbor Island. Under the proposed agreement, Three Rivers would purchase treated water processed through a reverse osmosis system and connect directly to the line.

The drought's impact is already being felt by residents. Caiden Garcia, who owns G2 Construction and Demolition and lives on a family ranch in Three Rivers, said the effects have been visible for some time.

"Without water it is hard to grow things and it's hard to feed cattle. Usually about this time things would be green already and it hasn't been like that in the last year or two years," Garcia said.

Garcia said he welcomes the city's efforts to find a solution.

"It's good that we're doing something other than nothing at all. It goes to show that we are trying. And the city is making moves. And the city has been putting some thought and effort into it as well," Garcia said.

Three Rivers City Administrator Thomas Salazar is leading the negotiations. He said the severity of current drought conditions prompted the city to act.

"What brought about the talk is working with the Nueces River Authority is being that we're into a drought here. Choke Canyons are into its lowest levels," Salazar said.

The city currently provides water to about 1,400 customers — including a federal prison — using approximately 1.2 million gallons of water a day. Officials said the city does have backup resources, including a water well, but are seeking more reliable long-term options.

Salazar described what the proposed arrangement would look like.

"We would be purchasing water from the Nueces River Authority. This would be treated water. This would be water that the Nueces River would treat, run through an RO system. And we would just connect to the line," Salazar said.

City leaders are also working to secure funding for an additional well. Officials said they plan to apply for grants in hopes of reducing the financial burden on residents and the city.

Salazar said the negotiations remain in the early stages, but the city hopes to reach an agreement that ensures long-term water availability for residents.

