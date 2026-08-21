Three Rivers crews work to clear flood debris from Tips Park after Nueces River flooding

Crews in Three Rivers are working to clean up Tips Park after flooding from the Nueces River left behind piles of wood, vegetation, and other debris.

Three Rivers cleans up Tips Park after Nueces River flooding

Three Rivers City Administrator Thomas Salazar said the Nueces River backed up into the Frio River at the park, pushing floodwaters and debris into the area.

"So today we've been working at Tips Park. There was a lot of debris left over, a lot of wood and some other debris that was piled up in areas due to the flooding of the Nueces River backing up into the Frio there at Tips Park," Salazar said.

The city rented equipment and is working with Republic Services to load the debris into dumpsters and haul it away for proper disposal. Salazar said much of what crews are finding was carried in by the floodwater.

"With the flooding that came down, down the Nueces, it pushed a lot of water up towards the Frio at Tips Park. So there was a lot of, you know, the Nueces hadn't had any water in a while, so there was a lot of different types of vegetation, wood, bark, different things like that, that had floated, some trash," Salazar said.

RAEGAN GARVIN

Tips Park sits just west of Three Rivers and has been a community gathering spot for decades. The park was named after Charles Tips, a Three Rivers resident. Visitors come from as far as Victoria and Corpus Christi to fish and enjoy the area where the Frio and Atascosa rivers meet.

"This park is a city park. It belonged to Charles Tips. It was named after him, one of the residents here from Three Rivers. As long as I can remember, it's been here. Had a lot of history. There's a lot of people that come down from different communities to come and fish there all the way as far as Victoria, Corpus," Salazar said.

The city expects the cleanup to take two to three days. Salazar said the goal is to restore the park to its condition before the flooding.

"We really want to make sure that we have it cleaned up and nice when we have visitors come down. We have some tables and a pavilion there that they can hang out at. So we just want to make sure it's back to the normal usage as it was before the floods," Salazar said.

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