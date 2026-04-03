THREE RIVERS, TX — Dozens of community members in Three Rivers picked up the cross on Good Friday, April 3, to recreate the walk Jesus Christ took over 2,000 years ago.

The annual Three Rivers Community Cross and Prayer Walk brings together churches, families, and spiritual leaders to walk side by side through the city.

Participants walked around City Hall and through the streets, praying for unity, safety, and guidance.

Three Rivers community members unite for the annual Good Friday cross and prayer walk

"Coming together as a community. Really showing the love of God through Live Oak County. And I feel like this is a way we can glorify God. And just have a time to be in his presence," said Rebecca Gillett.

For many, the cross is a message of love, sacrifice, and hope. Gillett said her main prayer right now is for rain.

"I pray for God to nourish our land with water. I pray for everybody to get water. To bring a healing rain. To suffice and heal our land," Gillett said.

About 10 churches from across Live Oak County took part in the walk, making their way down seven blocks to a local church for fellowship. The tradition spans generations in the area.

"To remember what the cross stands for. That that’s all of our hope. That’s Jesus. That’s the resurrection story," Tammy Martinez said.

Martinez said each step is a walk with Jesus Christ and a reminder of the sacrifice behind the season on Good Friday.

Participants said events like the prayer walk are about more than just tradition, building connections and reminding people they are not alone.

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