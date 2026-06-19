Texas DPS troopers arrest kidnapping suspect after high-speed chase in Live Oak County

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers from the South Texas Region, working alongside local law enforcement, pursued Christopher Lopez after he fled in a vehicle, driving recklessly and endangering other motorists.

WATCH THE CHASE HERE:

DPS troopers arrest kidnapping suspect after Live Oak County chase

The pursuit ended when troopers used a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver — a tactical driving procedure used to force a fleeing vehicle to turn sideways and stop. Lopez was taken into custody without further incident.

"Every radio transmission mattered," said a law enforcement official involved in the multi-agency response.

Lopez faces multiple charges stemming from the incident: aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, evading arrest with a vehicle, and obstruction/retaliation. The aggravated kidnapping charge was the basis of an existing warrant against Lopez before the pursuit began.

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