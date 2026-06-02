Mathis man partially ejected, killed in FM 3161 rollover crash

A 43-year-old Mathis man died Monday after a rollover crash on FM 3161.

Mark Flores was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Judge Elizabeth Ellis.

According to investigators, a 1991 GMC 6500 was traveling northwest on FM 3161 at 4:30 p.m. when it approached a sharp left curve at an unsafe speed. The vehicle left the roadway to the right before the driver overcorrected to the left, causing the truck to roll over onto its left side.

The GMC 6500 crossed both lanes of roadway before coming to rest upright in the grass off the roadway, facing southwest.

During the rollover, Flores was partially ejected and sustained fatal injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by troopers from the Texas Highway Patrol Office in Three Rivers.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.