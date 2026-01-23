LIVE OAK COUNTY, Tx — Live Oak County residents are preparing for a severe winter weather event that could bring dangerous icy conditions and power outages to the area this weekend.

Nancy Cuevas, manager of Five Points Market in George West, expressed deep concerns about the safety of travelers who regularly pass through the county. The area sees heavy traffic from people traveling between the Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio.

"What is my biggest concern? Is the ice and the accidents with people because—you know—we get a lot of travelers through here coming from the Valley, from San Antonio. It stays really busy. I'm just worried about people getting hurt," Cuevas said.

The manager emphasized that Live Oak County isn't accustomed to icy conditions, making the forecast particularly worrisome.

Live Oak County residents concerned about weekend winter weather

"Main concern is the traffic. The traffic, the ice. Because they're saying we're expected to get ice and we're not used to that kind of weather," Cuevas said.

Weather-related crashes are already a concern in the area. Cuevas recalled a recent multi-vehicle accident between George West and Three Rivers during heavy fog that claimed the life of a teenager in December 2025.

The upcoming weather event brings back memories of the devastating 2021 freeze that left the community without power and water for several days.

"Oh, gosh, it was so cold. We didn't have electricity. We didn't have water. I think it was about three or four days - maybe longer. I mean it was just freezing cold. And now - we're going to get ice. I think ice is a lot worse," Cuevas said.

With the possibility of ice and power outages, Cuevas strongly advises residents to avoid traveling.

"You know - stay put. Not come out because - I mean to prevent any accidents. That's for everyone. Everyone just stay where they're at because - I mean - our risking your life. It's not worth it," Cuevas said.

Officials urge everyone to check the latest forecasts regularly and stay home if possible.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

