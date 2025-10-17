Live Oak County Courthouse gets major renovation after nearly a century

LIVE OAK COUNTY — The Live Oak County Courthouse in George West is undergoing its first major renovation since the 1980s, with county officials using existing funds to avoid burdening taxpayers with the multi-million dollar project.

Built in 1919 — the same year Prohibition became law — the historic courthouse is finally receiving much-needed updates nearly a century later. The building was constructed using native stone and lumber when the county seat moved from Oakville to George West in the 1800s, with land donated by the town's founder, George West, according to the Historical Marker Database.

"We've spent about one point four million dollars currently," said James Liska, Live Oak County Judge.

Liska has overseen the courthouse renovations over the past few months. The project, which began three years ago, is funded through the county's construction fund — money set aside by county leaders specifically for such projects.

"We're very blessed in this county. And very proud of it - that we're able to do this our own tax monies. And we're doing it for ourselves," Liska said.

The renovation became necessary after significant water damage occurred throughout the building. The old roof was failing, allowing water to seep from the top floor down to lower levels.

"The roof in the courthouse was not doing its job. And what was happening was water was coming all the way from the roof and the third floor coming in here," Liska said.

During a tour of the courthouse, Liska pointed out extensive damage in the county commissioner's courtroom.

"You can tell where the water damage has actually taken the plaster and it's falling off the wall," Liska said.

Much of the damage occurred three years ago when the old jail was demolished, leaving holes in the courthouse walls. The building has endured numerous changes over the years, both from human modifications and natural wear.

George West residents like John Chapa appreciate that county officials are using funds already set aside rather than raising taxes.

"It would be worse for me and my wife. The light and bills go up - everything. You know. A lot of people in the world are having trouble around here. Paying the bills and everything," Chapa said.

Chapa, who has lived in the small town since the 1980s, admitted he never realized the courthouse was under construction. He supports the crews working to replace the roof while maintaining the building's historical appearance.

The renovation costs could reach $5 million to $6 million once interior work is completed, according to Liska. County Judge Liska said there is no set completion date for the project.

