Indiana teen dies in foggy multi-vehicle crash at Live Oak County intersection

LIVE OAK COUNTY, Tx — A 16-year-old girl from Indiana died in a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday (Dec. 21st) morning at the intersection of Highway 281 and FM 1042, an area residents say has become increasingly dangerous due to heavy traffic and poor visibility conditions.

The fatal collision occurred in thick fog as a GMC Yukon traveling east on Farm-to-Market 1042 ran through a stop sign and crashed into a box truck on Highway 281, according to Department of Public Safety Sgt. Rob Mallory.

A Ford Explorer carrying a family from Indiana — two adults and four children — was one of several involved in the collision. Investigators are still working to determine the vehicle's role in the crash.

All crash victims were transported to nearby hospitals. The teenage girl was pronounced dead, while others were taken to hospitals in Beeville and San Antonio for treatment.

Judy Williams, who lives near the intersection between Three Rivers and George West, was awakened by the sound of the violent crash.

"Never know what you're gonna wake up to," Williams said.

She described the chaotic scene outside her home.

"When I (sat) up I saw all of the cars and all of the activity and all of the lights flashing and all of that stuff. And I knew something had happened," Williams said.

The severity of the crash became clear as emergency responders arrived.

"I thought to myself - I knew this was serious, you know. I knew this was serious. I had no idea how serious it was. And that all those vehicles were involved," Williams said.

Williams noted that traffic along the once-quiet stretch has increased significantly in recent years, creating more dangerous conditions for drivers.

"No matter how important your trip might seem - when the fog was the way it was and it was dense fog. But when it's that way you're taking a chance," Williams said.

Troopers confirmed fog played a major role in the crash. Neighbors agree that with increased traffic and limited visibility, drivers need to exercise extra caution on these roads.

The latest crash has renewed safety concerns among residents who regularly travel this stretch of highway.

