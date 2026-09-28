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Heavenly Angels Sandwich Shop in Three Rivers celebrates 10 years of serving community

The shop, founded by local church pastors, gives adults with disabilities the chance to work and connect with their community.
Heavenly Angels Sandwich Shop in Three Rivers celebrates 10 years of serving community
Heavenly Angels Sandwich Shop in Three Rivers celebrates 10 years of serving community
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The shop, founded by local church pastors, gives adults with disabilities the chance to work and connect with their community.

A sandwich shop in Three Rivers is marking a decade of service — and the people who make it run are at the heart of its mission.

Heavenly Angels Sandwich Shop celebrated its 10th anniversary Sunday. Local church pastors started the business a decade ago wanting to create job opportunities for adults with special needs.

The shop gives adults with disabilities the chance to come in and serve their friends in the community — making sandwiches, cleaning tables, and serving drinks.

Jenny, an employee described what she gets to do at her job.

"I usually wait on customers, my friends, I usually talk to them."

The anniversary celebration took place Sunday, but the shop is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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