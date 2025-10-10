George West Primary School earns prestigious Lone Star Ribbon award from Texas governor

GEORGE WEST, Tx — George West Primary School has been recognized as one of 28 schools statewide to receive the inaugural Lone Star Ribbon Schools award from the Texas governor, marking a significant achievement for the small community's educational excellence.

The award acknowledges outstanding academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps, adding to the school's already impressive legacy in education.

"I'm not surprised. I'm really impressed by this school district," said Debbie Russell, who has four grandchildren attending the George West Independent School District, with three enrolled at the primary school.

Russell said she is glad the state is recognizing the hard work educators are putting into the students.

"It means that my grandkids are going to the right school. I really love it. Like I said I would - I choose this district over any other because of the care that I see the care they give the kids," Russell said.

George West Primary's Principal Marlana Mauer said this recognition represents just the beginning for the school.

"This is our first time receiving this recognition. We're super excited about it," Mauer said.

The George West alumni explained that the school focuses on building the whole student, giving extra attention to the social and emotional sides of each child.

"This award is a huge milestone and achievement, but I want this to just be the beginning. I want this momentum to continue," Mauer said.

Superintendent Dr. Roland Quesada said he's using the primary school's Lone Star Ribbon award to challenge other campuses in his district.

"It's been a legacy for this campus to be a national blue ribbon and now, a lone star blue ribbon school. So, I felt proud, more than anything," Quesada said.

School leaders emphasized that the Lone Star Ribbon award isn't just about test scores - the award also recognizes the importance of community in educational success.

