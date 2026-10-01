George West postpones National Night Out; Nueces County event goes on

GEORGE WEST, Texas — The George West Police Department has postponed its National Night Out event because of the weather forecast, while the Nueces County Sheriff's Office is going ahead with its event Thursday, Oct. 1.

George West police announced the change on Facebook. The event had been set for Friday, Oct. 2.

"Due to the weather coming up this week and weekend we are POSTPONING our NATIONAL NIGHT OUT," the department wrote. "It will not be October 2nd anymore but we don't have a determined date."

The department said it will post the new date as soon as one is set. "I apologize but we will reschedule!" the post said.

The postponement comes as heavy rain moves toward the Coastal Bend. KRIS 6 News meteorologist Steven Jones reported that rain would spread across the region Thursday afternoon, with scattered showers and storms Friday and into the weekend.

A flood watch is in effect from Thursday morning through Friday evening. Widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches are likely, with higher amounts possible under storms.

Nueces County event still on

The Nueces County Sheriff's Office is holding its free National Night Out event from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds.

According to the sheriff's office Facebook post, the event will include carnival rides, lemonade, funnel cakes, door prizes, a petting zoo and K9 demonstrations.

Corpus Christi neighbors can still celebrate Oct. 6

The Corpus Christi Police Department will hold its National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 6, the statewide date, according to a press release from the City of Corpus Christi.

The department's 43rd annual kickoff event will take place that day at the Corpus Christi Housing Authority. The kickoff is not open to the public.

All residents are asked to turn on their outside lights and spend the evening outdoors from 6 to 9 p.m. Police Chief Mike Markle and CCPD officers plan to visit events that were registered, starting at 6 p.m., the release said.

The city suggested simple, low-cost ways to host a block party:

- Deliver invitations to neighbors on your block by email or by hand.

- Host a front-yard potluck where guests bring a lawn chair and food to share.

- Ask neighbors to turn on their lights and stop by or join a walk.

- Introduce yourself, help new neighbors meet and share contact information.

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