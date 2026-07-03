GEORGE WEST, TX — George West is hosting a parade and free fair this Fourth of July to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States — and the 170th anniversary of Live Oak County.

The celebration will feature rodeos, live music, and a parade down Houston Street that will include longhorns — a nod to the city's founder, George West, and his favorite longhorn, Geronimo.

Courtesy: Mariza Robinson Schedule of the festivities in George West

Mayor Andy Garza said the event is about more than just fun.

"We're bringing people to George West to be able to look at history," Garza said.

The city of George West was founded in 1913 by George West himself, and it serves as the Live Oak County seat. The county was established in 1856, but its history dates back to as early as 1831 with a town called Gussettville, where early settlers lived in tents before the railroad brought new opportunity to the area.

Glynis Strause, oral history chair for the Live Oak County Historical Commission, said the county's name has its own origin story.

"They started under a tree… an oak tree.. so they decided to name it Live Oak County," Strause said.

George West parade and fair celebrate 250 years of America and 170 years of Live Oak County

With 16 towns spread across the county, Strause said preserving that history for younger generations is critical.

"Our children and our grandchildren they live here but they don't know how this place got here," Strause said.

The longhorns walking in Saturday's parade are a direct tribute to Geronimo, the longhorn that belonged to the city's namesake founder.

"Geronimo was George West's favorite longhorn… it was kind of his pet," Strause said.

Garza said the longhorn tradition runs deep in the community.

"Hook Em Horns is what we do here because we're the George West Longhorns. Even thought we're the George West Longhorns the Longhorns just because of the area," Garza said.

Strause said she hopes the festivities inspire residents to reflect on where they come from.

"You have to appreciate how you got here," Strause said.

The parade begins Saturday at 9:30 a.m., followed by the fair. Admission is free for everyone.

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