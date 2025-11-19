George West ISD celebrates 10th annual Extra Special Field Day

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

George West Independent School District hosted its 10th annual Extra Special Field Day, on Wednesday, Nov. 19, bringing together more than a dozen special needs students from across the Coastal Bend for a day of inclusive fun and activities designed specifically for them.

The student-led event has grown dramatically since its inception in 2015 by alumna Isabella Mercier, now serving over 620 participants compared to the original 60 students.

For parents like Ricardo Moreno III, the event provided a special opportunity for his son, Enrique, to simply enjoy being a kid.

"I was very shocked when we got here. This is awesome. I didn't even know they do stuff like this," Moreno said.

He emphasized the importance of creating more opportunities for special needs children.

"I think we need to have more activities for special needs kids because they're just like regular children. We don't treat our son any different from other kids," Moreno said.

The field day creates an environment free from judgment or restrictions, allowing children to feel surrounded by friends and acceptance.

Rebecca Martinez, one of many student volunteers who made the event possible, described the impact of seeing the children enjoy themselves.

"It's very heart warming because they don't get to experience this all the time. For them it's just a day where they can do whatever they want. Everything's designed for them. Just have a fun day and enjoy themselves," Martinez said.

Student organizer Lena Kate Bowen spoke about the event's continued growth and purpose.

"It's a really good event. We just like to keep it going, not for us, but for the participants," Bowen said.

Martinez noted the remarkable expansion over the years.

"It started out with 60 some students and now we have, like, six hundred twenty," Martinez said.

The event featured traditional field day activities alongside sensory activities designed for different needs. Special guests included superheroes, and even Santa and Mrs. Claus made appearances to add to the festive atmosphere.

This year's event doubled its participation from previous years, demonstrating the growing community support for inclusive activities. Organizers are already planning for next year's event, continuing the tradition of ensuring everyone feels included in the George West community.

