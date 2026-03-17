George West boil water notice issued after line break; repairs completed, samples pending

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of George West public water system to issue a boil water notice to all customers after a line break caused a loss of distribution system pressure.

The notice applies to all customers of the George West 1490001 public water system.

Children, seniors, and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria and should take extra precautions.

Customers are directed to boil water before using it for drinking, cooking, ice making, washing hands and face, and brushing teeth. Water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and boiled for two minutes before being cooled for use.

Customers who prefer not to boil water may purchase bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source for drinking and human consumption.

The water line break has since been repaired and water pressure has been restored. Line flushing has been completed to ensure clean water and chlorine disinfection. Water samples are currently being collected, and once results are cleared, the boil water notice will be lifted publicly.

When the notice is lifted, the public water system will issue a formal rescission notice to customers.

Residents are encouraged to share this information with others who may not have received direct notification, including people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses. The notice may be shared by posting it in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

For questions, contact Darrell Pullin at (361) 449-1556.

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