Freer BBQ food truck offers free kids meals every Friday this summer while supplies last

FREER, Tx — A South Texas food truck is making sure no child in Freer goes hungry this summer.

Mor-A-Les BBQ is offering free kids meals every Friday while supplies last, serving Duval County families throughout the summer months. Children must be present to receive a meal.

Jake Morales, owner of Mor-A-Les BBQ, said the idea to give back has been with him for a long time.

"Growing up - I don't know if you alls parents did it - but mine were like 'you better eat your food cause there's kids out there that don't have anything to eat. And that they'd be happy to have this meal.' And that kinda always stuck with me," Morales said.

Morales started Mor-A-Les BBQ in 2022. He said the inspiration to launch the free meals program came after watching a KRIS 6 News report on Corpus Christi businesses helping local families.

"Kris 6 News did a story on El Vago Burger in Corpus Christi and I saw they were giving food away. And I told my wife 'man that's awesome. I want to be able to do that someday,'" Morales said.

With 5 children of his own, Morales said he understands firsthand how expensive it can be to keep kids fed during the summer.

"They come in. It's free meals, no questions asked, because we have five kids, and I know what it's like to try to feed everybody - you know - all summer long, especially boys - they can eat," Morales said.

Fridays were chosen intentionally, particularly as many local families are feeling the impact of a slowdown in the oil field.

Freer ISD is also providing summer breakfast and lunch meals. Local students say the community effort is making a difference.

Oscar Delgado, a Lucy Argon Middle School student, said the programs are meaningful for families in need.

"I think it's really helpful for - you know - the people that can't afford food. I see that it's really good for the community and it's a good deed," Oscar Delgado said.

Fellow student Melody Delgado offered a message to kids who may feel uncomfortable accepting help.

"It's okay to be embarrassed about things. Some things you can't control. It doesn't reflect on who you are," Melody Delgado said.

The free meals are available every Friday at Mor-A-Les BBQ in Freer. Anyone willing to donate to the summer program can contact the restaurant directly.

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