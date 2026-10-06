Fire Prevention Week: Three Rivers fire chief shares tips on preventing grass fires and home hazards

Fire Prevention Week is underway, and Three Rivers firefighters are reminding the public that some of the most common fires can be prevented with simple, small steps.

Three Rivers firefighters share fire prevention tips for Fire Prevention Week

Three Rivers Fire Chief Henry Pullin says fire risks don't start just inside the home — some of the biggest dangers begin right along the road.

"A lot of the grass fires, especially along the highways, you know, yes, some of them are caused by people smoking, throwing out a cigarette, but most of the time, blown out tires from trucks or chains dragging down the highway. And depending on the humidity in the air… especially like it has been until this recent rain, the grass has been really dry. So it takes absolutely one little spark can start a big fire," Pullin said.

Drivers can take a few simple steps to help reduce that risk.

"Traveling down the highways to prevent some of these fires is if you're dragging a trailer and you've got things tied down, make sure your chains are secured, make sure they're up.… You want to make sure you have good tires inflated to the proper air pressure, so you lessen the chance of a blowout," Pullin said.

If you spot a fire, Pullin says acting quickly is critical.

"But immediately call 911. You know, call 911, that gets the fire department en route, you know, and put these things out without a whole lot of inconvenience," Pullin said.

Three Rivers firefighters are also teaching kids about fire safety, including designating a meeting spot outside the home and testing smoke alarms. Residents are also encouraged to watch for hazards around the house — such as items piled too close to the home and oily rags, which can catch fire on their own.

If you encounter a fire, Pullin says there are three things to remember.

"The first thing you want to do, you know, is secure yourself and your family. Make sure that everybody is safe, okay? And then number two… call 911. Get assistance coming, okay? … If it's a house fire, I recommend never going back into your house to remove things. That's the most deadly action there is," Pullin said.

Pullin says fire prevention should be a year-round habit — not just a topic that comes up once a year.

"Well, fire prevention is a lot like anything else. It shouldn't have to just be talked about during Fire Prevention Week. … Don't just wait till fire prevention when you see it on the news," Pullin said.

Families who want to get a closer look at the equipment firefighters use can attend Three Rivers' Touch-A-Truck event this Saturday, Oct. 10.

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