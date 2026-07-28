Emergency crews prepare for potential flooding along Nueces River in Live Oak County

LIVE OAK COUNTY, TEXAS — With the Nueces River expected to continue rising over the next several days, emergency crews from across Texas are already in Live Oak County preparing for the possibility of flooding.

The response includes multiple local, state and regional agencies working together to get resources in place before conditions worsen. Officials say preparing ahead of time allows them to respond more quickly if floodwaters begin to threaten homes and roadways.

Crews are monitoring the river around the clock as water from upstream continues moving through the area. Emergency management officials are setting up evacuation shelters, coordinating with the Red Cross and preparing transportation for residents who may need help leaving their homes.

Mark Trevino, who is deployed with the Alamo All Hazards Incident Management Team, said officials expect river levels to continue rising through next week.

"We're anticipating between late Friday evening, all the way through about the following Wednesday, everything's gonna keep going up," Trevino said.

Officials are also preparing evacuation shelters that will be able to accommodate residents if conditions require them to leave. Information about shelter locations will be posted on the Live Oak Emergency Management Facebook page as it becomes available.

In addition to shelters, emergency officials have buses on standby to help transport elderly residents and others who may have difficulty evacuating on their own.

For now, there are no mandatory evacuations in place. However, officials are encouraging anyone who lives near the Nueces River to closely monitor changing conditions, have an evacuation plan ready and move to higher ground if conditions become unsafe.

Emergency officials say shelter information, including accommodations for people with special needs and pets, will be shared through the Live Oak Emergency Management Facebook page.

