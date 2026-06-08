Driver dies after medical episode causes crash on State Highway 72 near Three Rivers

A Three Rivers man died Saturday evening after investigators believe a medical episode caused him to lose control of his truck on State Highway 72.

The crash happened at 6:47 p.m. on June 6 on westbound SH 72, approximately 1 mile east of Interstate 37.

A 2012 Ford F-150 failed to maintain its lane and crossed into the eastbound lane before traveling onto the grassy shoulder, where it came to rest after striking a fence.

The driver, Jonathan Retzloff, 67, of Three Rivers, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Judge Donnie Watkins at 7:31 p.m.

Investigators believe Retzloff experienced a medical episode while driving, which caused the vehicle to leave its lane.

The crash remains under investigation by troopers from the Texas Highway Patrol office in Three Rivers.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

