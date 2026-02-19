Choke Canyon State Park reservoir drops to just 8.7 percent capacity amid severe drought

LIVE OAK COUNTY — Neighborhood News Reporter Melissa Trevino stood at the same spot at Choke Canyon State Park one year apart. In 2024 there was water, now, that water was completely gone, revealing the severe impact of ongoing drought conditions on this South Texas recreation area.

According to Water Data for Texas, Choke Canyon reservoir on Thursday, Feb. 19, the water was at 8.7 percent capacity, meaning 91 percent of the water has evaporated. The dramatic change has eliminated recreational activities like boating, swimming and fishing that once drew families to the park.

"We were here a few years ago and at the boat ramp they could put boats in and there was a break wall with a ladder. And people could jump in and swim. And now when you go there there's no water to be seen," said Paul Miller.

Miller and Dave Porter, visitors from San Benito, said the transformation is impossible to miss.

The low water levels are transforming what was once a popular destination for boating and fishing into a desert-like landscape with cracked lake beds and boat ramps sitting high above a parched shoreline.

Where water once lapped against shorelines, visitors now saw dry, cracked earth and grass growing in areas that should be underwater. Shells that were once submerged now lie exposed on the former lake bottom.

"The boat ramps haven't seen a boat for a few years. You can't even see water from the boat ramps. It's a very sad situation," Porter said.

The visitors worry that many people don't grasp the severity of the water crisis affecting the region.

"People don't think it's serious because they can turn their faucet on and boom there's water. They don't realize the reservoirs are dropping tremendously," Miller said.

While Miller acknowledges that major storms could help refill the reservoir, he's concerned about the potential damage hurricanes or tropical storms could bring.

"And I don't know how it's going to be rectified unless you have hurricanes or tropical storms, but then you got damage," Miller said.

Both men emphasize that conservation efforts from individual households across the Coastal Bend could make a meaningful difference.

"Every little bit helps. You know - every household could help - you know - conserve the water. Whatever they can do to help. Together we can make a difference," Porter said.

The dramatic water loss at Choke Canyon State Park highlights the urgent need for conservation efforts as South Texas continues to face severe drought conditions.

