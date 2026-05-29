Choke Canyon Reservoir on the rise after months of drought

Recent rainfall is giving new life to Choke Canyon Reservoir after months of dry conditions left parts of the lakebed exposed enough to walk on.

As of Friday, the reservoir sat at about 7.9% capacity, up from 7.4% a month ago, according to Water Data for Texas. While the increase is modest, park officials and visitors say the change is encouraging.

Park Superintendent Jose Uribe said rain falling both directly on the lake and in upstream areas is already making a difference.

"We're getting rain right on top of the lake but we're also getting rain on the northwest side of the Frio River. Up in the hill country and eventually that water will make it down to the lake," Uribe said.

Uribe said water flowing through the Frio River system could also help boost lake levels in the coming weeks.

"It's moving up. Thank goodness. We just hope that this pattern will continue. And certainty its exciting to see the water coming up. Being able to see the landscape changing," Uribe said.

Visitors to the park are also welcoming the change. Jesse Ortiz, who was at the reservoir recently, said the back-to-back rainfall has been noticeable.

"I haven't seen this much rain in - like back to back to back - since - it's been awhile," Ortiz said.

Ortiz said seeing water return to the reservoir is encouraging, though he acknowledged more rain is still needed.

"I know we definitely need more rain. You know that way people can come out enjoy but - I don't know - the weather's been weird," Ortiz said. "It's a start. We'll see what it come. And see how things go."

Recent rain has brought some relief after months of drought, but much more is needed to get the reservoir back to full capacity.

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