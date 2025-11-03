Bulldog cheerleader heading to Disney World Resort's Thanksgiving Day Parade

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers Bulldog pride is on its way to Florida! Allison Zamzow is a first time cheerleader for the bulldogs, but this Thanksgiving you’ll find her at the Disney World Resort’s Thanksgiving Day parade.

Allison is a seventh grader at Three Rivers Junior High. She’s always wanted to be a cheerleader for her hometown.

“Because of all the opportunities I could make from it. Being out here on the track and cheering and I want to rally up the fans. And get them excited for the game,” Allison said.

During camp, she was chosen as an All-American Cheerleader. That is when she learned she was going to participate in the Walt Disney Resort’s Thanksgiving Day parade.

"I was at cheer camp sitting on the mat. And they were calling out a bunch of All-Americans. And my name got called and I was 'ohh.' And then I felt excited,” Allison said.

The 12-year-old said she’s been practicing her special routine for the parade, though it’s top secret for now.

"I'm excited and I'm ready. I'm hoping I cheer good and I don't mess up on anything. But I'm going to be practicing,” Allison said.

This is Allison’s first trip to Disney World. She says she’s ready to make the most of every moment from cheering in the parade to seeing the park.

"I feel excited. There's like suspense. What am I going to do next?” Allison said.

And she’s already gotten outpouring support. With the help of the community, Allison has raised enough money to get there.

Allison will hit the road on November 24th.

