American flags fly high in 4th annual Patriotic Revival in Three Rivers

Three Rivers honored those men and women who have served and are serving our country with a growing display of patriotism. On Saturday, June 27th, the 4th annual Patriotic Revival got underway, with hundreds of American flags flying in honor of veterans, active-duty service members, and their families.

Melissa Trevino

Hundreds of red, white, and blue flags now line the lawn of Three Rivers City Hall…each one purchased by community members to honor a loved one who served. Organizers set a goal of displaying 250 flags this year as a tribute to America’s upcoming 250th birthday.

They not only met that goal, but surpassed it with 260 flags now flying.

Sharon Smith says these flags represent so much to America and her father. One flag was placed for her father an Army veteran and one for her husband, Dane Smith, an Air Force veteran.

"Pride, joy, honor, dedication, service. Things that make every American proud,” Sharon Smith said.

Organizers say they hope the display sees as a reminder of the sacrifices made by our nation’s service members while giving the community a place. To reflect and show their appreciation.

The display will remain up through July 11th.

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