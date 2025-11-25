80 Live Oak County students receive free laptops through AT&T initiative

LIVE OAK COUNTY, Texs — Students in Live Oak County received an early holiday gift on Monday, Nov. 24, as 80 children were given brand new laptops through AT&T's annual Connected Learning Initiative.

The program, which has been running for over three years, provides computers, internet connectivity, online learning resources, and digital skills training to help students safely and responsibly take advantage of what the internet has to offer.

The laptops are distributed through a partnership with Human-I-T, a non-profit organization that works closely with AT&T to provide internet and technology access to underserved communities. AT&T provides the funding while Human-I-T assembles the laptops for distribution.

"I'm really excited," said Alivia Hernandez, a fourth-grade student from George West Elementary. "I didn't expect it. My mom and dad were planning on getting this one for Christmas, but hey, we got one right now so."

Students were selected by the George West Education Foundation and the Three Rivers Education Foundation to receive the devices.

Mario Barragan, Director of External Affairs for AT&T, emphasized the importance of initiatives like this one.

"It's extremely important, so we made a commitment to do our part to help close the digital divide, and we understand that goes beyond just making Internet available," Barragan said. "Students, families need to have the equipment necessary to take full advantage of the Internet, and that's what the distribution is about to make sure that they have the equipment that lets them take advantage."

Barragan said this year alone, over 1,200 laptops have been given away to students across South Texas. He added that AT&T hopes to continue this initiative in the future.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.