14-year-old world champion chef Raelyn Barker brings her skills to the Texas Food Championship

Raelyn Barker, who is from Oakville, is competing in the juniors division at the Texas Food Championship in Corpus Christi. The event continues through Sunday, Sept. 27, at Waters Edge Park.

Teen world champion chef competes at Texas Food Championship in Corpus Christi

Barker said her very first competition hooked her immediately.

"I was five, and I just went and had fun. I didn't win, of course, but I got in that truck and was like, 'hey, what's my next one?' I kept asking when my next one was," Barker said.

That first competition turned into years of practice, travel and a lot more trophies. She is now a world champion in brisket, live fire and barbecue, and has built her own catering business.

"I was really grateful that this one was here in Corpus, which is only an hour away from where I live. So, it wasn't too hard of a travel, but now I just compete all over the country. I'm a world champion in brisket, and live fire, and barbecue. Now, I've got a catering business, Iron and Ember Catering," Barker said.

Matthew Lawson, president of the Texas Food Championship, said people may not realize just how much talent is right here in the Coastal Bend.

"Tomorrow night, we're going to have the juniors division. A lot of people won't realize that we have the number one and number two junior chefs in the world, but they live here in our backyard. One, which you're about to interview, which is great," Lawson said.

Barker said competing close to home makes this event especially meaningful.

"It's honestly really nice just to be in my neck of the woods, honestly, and get to compete. I mean, I've grown up in Oakville and then always coming here every now and then. And it's nice to build another connection with people." Barker said.

For Barker, barbecue is about more than the competition.

"And that's probably the main thing I do with barbecue is I get to build connections, share my love of food with other people, and just enjoy having company. Just getting to build a found family with them," Barker said.

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